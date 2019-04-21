Brokerages Set Nevro Corp (NVRO) PT at $64.64

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Nevro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4,723.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 823,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,753. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

