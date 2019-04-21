Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Target Price at $37.83

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

IRM stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $776,265.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $268,717.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $1,683,266. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,970,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,942 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,329.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,923,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,734,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,940,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

