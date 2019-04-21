Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Price Target at $38.29

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 838,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.03. Insmed has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $418,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,883.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $1,079,517. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

