Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (CERN) Price Target at $68.67

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,411. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.