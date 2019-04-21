Brokerages Set Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Target Price at $12.00

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Donald S. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at $544,772.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 142,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,168. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $482.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 124.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

