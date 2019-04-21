Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) PT at $35.33

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 114.82% and a net margin of 0.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Heald sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $239,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,659. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 125,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

