Brokerages Set Aviva plc (AV) Target Price at $508.33

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.33 ($6.64).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of LON AV traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 431.60 ($5.64). 7,862,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,009 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £4,177.26 ($5,458.33). Also, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total value of £632,935 ($827,041.68). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,115 shares of company stock worth $462,699.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

