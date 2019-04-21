Brokerages Expect Identiv Inc (INVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVE. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 20.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

