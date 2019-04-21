Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.62%.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

In related news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in SP Plus by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

