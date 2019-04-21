Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.25 Million

Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $426.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.30 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $371.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. 290,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $534,202.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,688,993. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.