Brokerages Anticipate Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) will post $323.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.20 million to $323.94 million. Shutterfly posted sales of $199.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

SFLY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shutterfly in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Tracy Layney sold 4,926 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $227,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 668 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $30,681.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter valued at $26,138,000. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter valued at $15,987,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 593,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 294,939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 288,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Shutterfly has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

