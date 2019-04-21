Brokerages Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.57). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scpharmaceuticals.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scpharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 145,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 389,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,052,627.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 1,268.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.