Brokerages Anticipate Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roan Resources.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Roan Resources (NASDAQ:ROAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $307.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roan Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ifs Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roan Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd.

ROAN stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,736. Roan Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

About Roan Resources

Roan Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.