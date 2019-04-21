Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.80. ResMed reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,042. ResMed has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other ResMed news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $438,312.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,703.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $646,344.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065,486.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,835 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 100.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 100.3% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

