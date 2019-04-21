Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (LEA) to Post $4.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings of $4.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.65. Lear reported earnings of $5.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $17.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $20.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

In other Lear news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $653,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 11,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,854,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,861,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,110,000 after buying an additional 1,659,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,772,000 after buying an additional 1,360,164 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.83. 391,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

