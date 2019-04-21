Brokerages Anticipate DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) to Announce $0.13 EPS

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Sunday, February 17th.

Shares of DLHC opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. DLH has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. DLH had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 116,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $703,437.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,702. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,217 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.24% of DLH worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

