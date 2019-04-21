Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumulus Media an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $431,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 394,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 121,068 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $18.25 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

