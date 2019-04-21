Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumulus Media an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $18.25 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.
