Brokerages Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) to Announce $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to post $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.84. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $13.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 8,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

