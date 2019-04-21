Brokerages Anticipate Arotech Co. (ARTX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Shares of Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arotech an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Arotech stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. Arotech has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Arotech had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arotech news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler bought 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,984 shares of company stock worth $59,902. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arotech by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

