Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Bridge Bancorp worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L sold 163,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $4,540,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 209,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,447 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDGE. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Bridge Bancorp Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

