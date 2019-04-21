Brian E. Hickey Sells 4,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $674,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,036.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MTB opened at $166.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $187.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 972.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

