Brenntag (BNR) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.64 ($62.38).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €48.21 ($56.06) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

