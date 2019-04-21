Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $467,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $299,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $70.99 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

In related news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

