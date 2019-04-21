Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,347 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,722.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

