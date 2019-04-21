BMO Capital Markets Raises Metro (MRU) Price Target to C$54.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.13.

MRU opened at C$49.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Metro has a 52 week low of C$39.04 and a 52 week high of C$50.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67. The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Metro will post 3.18999989225115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

