BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pentair (PNR) Price Target to $39.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of PNR opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Pentair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

