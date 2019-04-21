Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Achieves $648,994.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $648,994.00 and approximately $25,644.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00455296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.01069092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00199366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,216,352 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.