Blockcloud Price Reaches $0.0358 on Exchanges (BLOC)

Blockcloud (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Blockcloud has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.76 million worth of Blockcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockcloud has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Blockcloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00457672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.01075090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00199490 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blockcloud Token Profile

Blockcloud’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Blockcloud is medium.com/blockcloud-official . The Reddit community for Blockcloud is /r/BlockcloudTeam . Blockcloud’s official Twitter account is @BlockcloudTeam . Blockcloud’s official website is www.block-cloud.io

Blockcloud Token Trading

Blockcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

