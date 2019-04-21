BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Cummins by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $171.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

