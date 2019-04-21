BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

