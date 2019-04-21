BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $114,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

