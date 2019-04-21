Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

