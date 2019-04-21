BlackRock Inc. Has $10.25 Million Position in MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,102,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MBT Financial were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 316.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised MBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of MBTF stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.40. MBT Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 28.62%.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

