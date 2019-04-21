BlackRock Inc. Acquires 49,581 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Gain Capital worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $32,147.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,058.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $27,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,044.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,812 shares of company stock worth $84,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GCAP opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.48. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Gain Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCAP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

