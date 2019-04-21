BitRent (RNTB) Trading Down 15% This Week

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One BitRent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates and OTCBTC. BitRent has a total market cap of $130,364.00 and $3,067.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitRent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00454815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.01068221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00199552 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit, OTCBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.