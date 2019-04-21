Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Achieves $96,145.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $96,145.00 and approximately $50,032.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003974 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00148008 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010825 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003024 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 59,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

