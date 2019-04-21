Bitcoin SV Reaches 1-Day Volume of $121.63 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $121.63 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.47 or 0.01069412 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, Bitkub and Indodax. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00198490 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00390825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,739,123 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BX Thailand, Bithumb, FCoin, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, WazirX, Huobi, CoinBene, BigONE, YoBit, Koinex, CoinZest, Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Korbit, OTCBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, Bitkub, ZB.COM, Kraken, Bitbns, MBAex, Kucoin, Binance, Bit-Z, Bitrue, Poloniex, Indodax, Coinbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

