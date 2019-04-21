BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BioNano Genomics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioNano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75,379 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNano Genomics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in BioNano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

