BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDSI. BidaskClub cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,028.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,048,050 shares of company stock worth $10,241,990 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.65 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $329.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 79.59% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

