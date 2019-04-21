Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Big Lots worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Big Lots by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Big Lots by 753.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

