BidaskClub Upgrades Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Sell

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 625 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $35,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 3,925 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $575,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

