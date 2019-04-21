BidaskClub Upgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Hold

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.08 on Friday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,921,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,154,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.