BidaskClub Upgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Hold

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.08 on Friday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,921,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,154,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
