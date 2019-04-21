Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 76,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $886,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

