Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 173,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 142,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $420.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.49. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/beazer-homes-usa-inc-bzh-position-cut-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.