Bean Cash Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $63,476.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

