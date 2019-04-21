Beacon Financial Group Sells 400 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 169,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,942.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $178.61 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

