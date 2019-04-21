Bayer (BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.80 ($95.12).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €61.16 ($71.12) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

