Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

