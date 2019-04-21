Barrington Research Analysts Give Cars.com (CARS) a $38.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

CARS stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $164.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 167.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,899,000.

Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

