Barrington Research Analysts Give Cars.com (CARS) a $38.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.
CARS stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 167.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,899,000.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
