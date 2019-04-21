Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $620,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/barometer-capital-management-inc-takes-620000-position-in-spdr-sp-metals-mining-etf-xme.html.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.